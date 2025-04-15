Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Trading Up 11.9% – Here’s Why

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK)’s stock price shot up 11.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.51. 602,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 621,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.
In related news, insider Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 25,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total value of C$41,360.00. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.
