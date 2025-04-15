Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Noront Resources Ltd. (CVE:NOT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.10. 68,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 512,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Noront Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$612.18 million and a P/E ratio of -7.20.

Noront Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, zinc, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, and silver. The company's flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noront Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noront Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.