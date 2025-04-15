NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the March 15th total of 150,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NN Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGRY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.15. 23,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,840. NN Group has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

