Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Upgraded to “Strong Sell” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Nissan Motor Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $4.41 on Monday. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. Research analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

Featured Articles

