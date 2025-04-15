Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the March 15th total of 311,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 426,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nissan Motor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nissan Motor stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 654,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Nissan Motor has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. Analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Nissan Motor to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

