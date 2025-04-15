Nextnrg (NXXT) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2025

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Nextnrg shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 81.7% of Nextnrg shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nextnrg and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Nextnrg -62.85% N/A -295.04%
Nextnrg Competitors -4.84% -26.44% 0.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nextnrg and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Nextnrg $27.77 million -$10.47 million -0.48
Nextnrg Competitors $9.27 billion $203.76 million 18.04

Nextnrg’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nextnrg. Nextnrg is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Nextnrg has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextnrg’s peers have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nextnrg peers beat Nextnrg on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Nextnrg

(Get Free Report)

NextNRG, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. Its app-based interface provides customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Nextnrg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextnrg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.