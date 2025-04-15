Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXST. KBC Group NV increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1,801.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,747,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.43.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NXST opened at $152.54 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.32 and a 12 month high of $191.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.12.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $685,700.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,405 shares in the company, valued at $983,601.90. This represents a 41.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $219,917.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,409.75. This trade represents a 23.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,105 shares of company stock worth $6,722,463. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

