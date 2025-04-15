New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 106.40 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 106.40 ($1.40). 1,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 20,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.42).

New Star Investment Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 109.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 108.31. The company has a market capitalization of £81.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.30.

New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 4.05 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. New Star Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 92.75%.

New Star Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

About New Star Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. New Star Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

