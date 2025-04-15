Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Holdings Raised by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 134.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,016,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728,605 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 2.98% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $411,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.92. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $9,197,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,157,968. This trade represents a 32.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 623 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total transaction of $93,007.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,856.18. The trade was a 15.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,906 shares of company stock worth $33,869,030 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NBIX. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $172.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

