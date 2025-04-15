Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GASNY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $5.77.

Naturgy Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. Naturgy Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

