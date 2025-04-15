National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 587,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

National Australia Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of National Australia Bank stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. National Australia Bank has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $14.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

