Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 892.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 54,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.46. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.10 and a 12 month high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,253.92. The trade was a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,116 shares of company stock worth $1,434,818. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Barclays cut their price target on Nasdaq from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.