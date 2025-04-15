Morpheus.Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.59 Million (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $3.59 million and $46,397.16 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0761 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus.Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,919.59 or 0.99934267 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85,591.35 or 0.99552478 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is news.morpheus.network. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 0.07741048 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $64,491.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.