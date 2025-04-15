Montag & Caldwell LLC Trims Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Montag & Caldwell LLC reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Workday makes up approximately 1.7% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Workday by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 702,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,753,000 after buying an additional 119,769 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 45.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 109,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,921.75. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total transaction of $733,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,814.67. The trade was a 22.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,724 shares of company stock valued at $77,976,126. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Workday from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Daiwa America raised shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Workday Stock Up 2.6 %

Workday stock opened at $232.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.79. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.