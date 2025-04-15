Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 158 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Amy B. Summy sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total value of $175,605.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,314.34. This represents a 12.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.63, for a total value of $127,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,624.58. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $3,518,177 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $227.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.95. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $258.59.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Further Reading

