Montag & Caldwell LLC Invests $86,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 569,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,147,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29,282.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,263,000 after acquiring an additional 269,400 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000.

IWP stock opened at $113.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $99.85 and a 12-month high of $139.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

