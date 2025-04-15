Montag & Caldwell LLC Buys New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 17,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 151,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.90.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of APH opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

