Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 50,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 112,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 19,839 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $68.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average is $64.06. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.