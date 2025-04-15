MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 15.00% of MIND Technology worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MIND Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in MIND Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in MIND Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 69,550 shares during the period. 9.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MIND Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

MIND Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIND opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64. MIND Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $11.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

