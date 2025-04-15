Metaverse Stocks To Consider – April 14th

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are heavily involved in developing or expanding digital and virtual environments, often using technologies like virtual reality, augmented reality, blockchain, and digital currencies. These companies typically work on platforms, hardware, and software that support immersive experiences and the creation of interconnected digital economies, attracting investors interested in the future of online social and commercial interactions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.04. The stock had a trading volume of 165,043,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,743,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $288.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,872. Accenture has a 12 month low of $275.01 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.00. The stock has a market cap of $180.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $107.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,220. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.06. Globant has a 52-week low of $96.23 and a 52-week high of $238.32. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Further Reading