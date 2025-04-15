MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Trading 6.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.82. 945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 4.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 4.69.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

