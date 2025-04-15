Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Marui Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of MAURY traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 785. Marui Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.13.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $418.97 million during the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.31%.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

