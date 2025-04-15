Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Short Interest Up 3,900.0% in March

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 3,900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,504,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Marketing Worldwide Stock Down 50.0 %
Shares of MWWC stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Marketing Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
Marketing Worldwide Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marketing Worldwide
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Marketing Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marketing Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.