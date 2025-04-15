Mariner LLC Sells 361,535 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 361,535 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $56,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $2,415,427,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,209,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,930 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,742 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $358,151,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,707,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Prescient Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

DIS stock opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

