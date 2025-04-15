Mariner LLC Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,292 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $50,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 44,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

