Mariner LLC Has $74.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,489 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $74,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16,166.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 912,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after buying an additional 907,260 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6,919.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 775,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,388,000 after acquiring an additional 764,058 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,599,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,521,000 after purchasing an additional 359,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,930,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,866,000 after purchasing an additional 276,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $152.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.38 and a 52 week high of $176.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.0536 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

