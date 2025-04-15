M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 49,429 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,056,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

VO stock opened at $246.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.1671 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

