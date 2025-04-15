M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 124,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.91.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

