M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases 863 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 338,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF accounts for about 1.0% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned 6.20% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,882,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1,180.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 459,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 423,687 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 304,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

PIE opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $84.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $22.15.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

