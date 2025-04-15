M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.