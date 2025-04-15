M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJUL opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $144.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.