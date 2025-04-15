M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 249 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.68.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $178.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

