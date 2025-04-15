LSV Asset Management Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.37.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $250.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.67 and a 200-day moving average of $249.04. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.21 and a 52-week high of $269.56.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.