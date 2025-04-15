LSV Asset Management Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 314,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,894 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $24,283,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,859,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 862,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,000 after buying an additional 740,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Exelon by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 243,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after buying an additional 168,569 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

