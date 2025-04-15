LSV Asset Management Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,045 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 250,631 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.23% of VAALCO Energy worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,330,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 129,939 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

EGY opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.91 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 17.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Insider Transactions at VAALCO Energy

In other VAALCO Energy news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 10,169 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $40,167.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,218.40. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VAALCO Energy Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

