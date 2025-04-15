LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.12% of A10 Networks worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in A10 Networks by 3,389.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATEN. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ATEN opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.31.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. Equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

About A10 Networks

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.