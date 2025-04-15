Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.53 and last traded at C$5.53, with a volume of 2700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.95.
Los Andes Copper Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.24. The stock has a market cap of C$173.12 million, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 34.50.
About Los Andes Copper
Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.
