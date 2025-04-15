LooksRare Price Reaches $0.0104 on Exchanges (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $10.37 million and $2.67 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

