Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Down 85.0% in March

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lonza Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LZAGY stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.07. 376,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.10. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $68.29.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

