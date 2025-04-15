Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Down 85.0% in March

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Lonza Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of LZAGY stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.07. 376,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.10. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $68.29.
About Lonza Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lonza Group
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.