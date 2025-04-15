LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Short Interest Down 95.2% in March

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LiveWorld Price Performance

LiveWorld stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,130. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.34. LiveWorld has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter. LiveWorld had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

