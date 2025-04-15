Littelfuse’s (LFUS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $182.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $225.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LFUS. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $159.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $131,579,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $32,865,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 60,177.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 113,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares in the last quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,250,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,557,000 after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

