Lisk (LSK) Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last Week

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $84.99 million and approximately $15.92 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000291 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000707 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000549 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,604,309 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

