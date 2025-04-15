Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,022,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,803,000 after purchasing an additional 21,357 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 37,065.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,181,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.03.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

LSPD stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $18.96.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

