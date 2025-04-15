LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

Shares of LITB stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.27.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LightInTheBox at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

