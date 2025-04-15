LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Price Performance
Shares of LITB stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.27.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.75 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
