Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Up 750.0% in March

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Light Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LGSXY opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. Light has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.56.
Light Company Profile
