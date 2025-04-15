Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ASG)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ASG opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $6.08.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

