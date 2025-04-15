Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.2% annually over the last three years.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ASG opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

