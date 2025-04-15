Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 183.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,457,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,236,661 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.31% of Leonardo DRS worth $111,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Leonardo DRS by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of DRS opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio is 45.57%.

Insider Activity at Leonardo DRS

In other news, CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $1,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,695,279.25. This represents a 19.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $112,786.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,564.68. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,360 shares of company stock worth $4,849,137 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

