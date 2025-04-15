Legal & General Group Plc Sells 67,262 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 67,262 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.12% of Westlake worth $18,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,610,000 after buying an additional 21,293 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Westlake by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,313,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,933,000 after acquiring an additional 574,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $46,630,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 364,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after purchasing an additional 283,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLK opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 126.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $81.41 and a 12 month high of $161.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.30 and a 200-day moving average of $118.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

WLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Westlake from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Westlake in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Westlake from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Westlake from $157.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Westlake from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

