Legal & General Group Plc Sells 36,534 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,534 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.18% of Parsons worth $17,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Parsons by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Parsons by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parsons by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $125.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Parsons from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Parsons from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of PSN opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.70. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Parsons announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 24th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

